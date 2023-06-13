Kylian Mbappe responds to “lies” as stand-off with PSG begins over summer transfer

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he plans to play for Paris Saint-Germain next season after sending a letter to the club stating his intention to not stay past the summer of 2024.

Last summer the French superstar signed a 2+1 contract and under the terms he had until 31 July to activate the extra year. However, the 24-year-old on Monday informed PSG that he will leave once his contract is up and the French club are said to be fuming because the letter was provided to the media before the club saw it, reported Ben Jacobs.

The Ligue 1 champions have no intention of losing Mbappe for free and this means he could be sold this summer. The superstar, however, has confirmed on Twitter that he will not be moving clubs ahead of the new campaign.

Responding to a report that stated he wants to join Real Madrid, Mbappe tweeted: “LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy.”

This would mean that PSG would lose the French superstar for free next summer and that will create a stand-off in the French capital.

Clubs will likely make a move for Mbappe this summer and any deal will certainly surpass the €100m mark. However, Mbappe intends to stay for one more year and it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.