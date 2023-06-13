Kylian Mbappe releases statement while report claims he wants Real Madrid transfer now

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has released a statement on his future, while a report claims he wants a transfer to Real Madrid now.

See below for Mbappe’s quotes from Fabrizio Romano, with the France international saying he’s simply reiterated what he’s already told PSG in the past about his plans for beyond 2024, while a report from Le Parisien claims he’s keen on a move to Real Madrid straight away…

Mbappe would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Real Madrid, where he could be the perfect long-term replacement for departing club legend Karim Benzema.

The 24-year-old is one of the very finest players in the world and there’ll surely be a host of suitors in for him if PSG do end up selling him this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
How Arteta blew away Declan Rice and his family with incredible list of promises at Arsenal
Crystal Palace line up move for £80k-a-week Tottenham forward
Manchester United preparing initial bid for transfer of Bundesliga star

The Times have mentioned Chelsea as registering an interest in Mbappe, though one imagines they’ll struggle to lure such a big name without being in Europe next season.

All in all, this is a huge blow for PSG after their previous efforts to keep Mbappe from leaving, and it also follows the departure of Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.