Liverpool star who only joined the club last summer leaves due to Jurgen Klopp decision

Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join Championship side Preston North End on a season-long loan after Jurgen Klopp believes it would be best for his development. 

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool last summer from Aberdeen in a deal worth £4.2m, but the Scotland international only made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side during an injury-ravaged first season at Anfield.

According to The Athletic, the Liverpool boss made the decision to let the youngster go as he believes a loan would be best for Ramsay’s development with the German coach keen to ensure the youngster gets regular first-team action after missing so much football.

Ramsay remains part of Klopp’s long-term plans and will be given more chances upon his return in the summer of 2024.

Ramsay will leave Liverpool on loan
This leaves Liverpool with just Trent Alexander-Arnold as their only natural right-back and it could mean that the Reds try and sign one during the summer transfer window.

Joe Gomez has the ability to play the role but with Klopp using Alexander-Arnold as an inverted midfielder throughout the end of this season, will a player with a profile that can do that more naturally be signed to back up the England international?

