Man United rival Arsenal for attacker transfer due to concern over Solskjaer signing’s poor form

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club in the race for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The French winger has impressed in the Bundesliga in recent times and a bigger move surely awaits him in the near future, with Premier League interest seemingly on the rise.

Arsenal were recently linked as suitors for Diaby by the Evening Standard, while it now seems that Man Utd are looking at the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for the under-performing Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils surely need to think about a solution to their problem with Sancho, as the England international has been hugely disappointing in his two seasons at Old Trafford.

Moussa Diaby celebrates a goal
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star’s future amid Arsenal & Real Madrid links
Chelsea star in Saudi Arabia and could be Messi replacement as Al Hilal offer €50m contract
Tottenham informed on potential free transfer as Fabrizio Romano teases “you never know”

While Sancho is still young enough to turn things around, Erik ten Hag may now be running out of patience for a signing brought in by his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ten Hag would do well to put his own stamp on this squad, and Diaby looks like a good option for the club to consider.

Arsenal also look in need of a bit more depth and variety up front, but it probably wouldn’t be seen as quite so much of an urgent problem at the Emirates Stadium, where midfielders and defenders may be more of a priority.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Jadon Sancho Moussa Diaby Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.