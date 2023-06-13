Manchester United are reportedly the latest club in the race for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The French winger has impressed in the Bundesliga in recent times and a bigger move surely awaits him in the near future, with Premier League interest seemingly on the rise.

Arsenal were recently linked as suitors for Diaby by the Evening Standard, while it now seems that Man Utd are looking at the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for the under-performing Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils surely need to think about a solution to their problem with Sancho, as the England international has been hugely disappointing in his two seasons at Old Trafford.

While Sancho is still young enough to turn things around, Erik ten Hag may now be running out of patience for a signing brought in by his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ten Hag would do well to put his own stamp on this squad, and Diaby looks like a good option for the club to consider.

Arsenal also look in need of a bit more depth and variety up front, but it probably wouldn’t be seen as quite so much of an urgent problem at the Emirates Stadium, where midfielders and defenders may be more of a priority.