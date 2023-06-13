Whomever Leeds United appoint as their next manager will have a real job on their hands, given that the expectation will surely be that the whites should be one of the favourites to go straight back up again.

They’ll have the added pressure of new owners in 49ers Enterprises clearly wanting a return on their investment after having bought out Andrea Radrizzani too.

In any event, how they approach the summer transfer window is likely to be a marker for how successful they’ll be in the early part of the 2023/24 Championship season at least.

What the club also needs to do is define its playing approach and buy players to fit accordingly. Standards and expectations from the first-team management need to be set and how they’re going to achieve them.

Such a manifesto for want of a better term has to come from the top and filters down, perhaps via a sporting director, to the first-team management who then ensure the players are singing from the same hymn sheet.

According to Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Give Me Sport, former manager, Sam Allardyce, could be tempted back to the club – but not as first team manager.

“Big Sam has already said that he doesn’t feel he is the right man to lead Leeds as a manager, but that he is prepared to come in, in some other capacity,” Jacobs noted.

Allardyce, who has 178 career wins as manager according to MOT Leeds News, wouldn’t be the worst choice as a conduit between manager and board and, given his extensive experience in the game, would arguably be more of a help than a hindrance to whichever manager is eventually appointed.