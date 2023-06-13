Opinion: Kylian Mbappe should seal Arsenal transfer and make the Premier League the scene of the greatest-ever football rivalry

Kylian Mbappe has now surely cemented himself as being one of the stories of the summer transfer window after last night’s bombshell that he won’t trigger a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, leading the club to decide they’ll have to sell him now in order to avoid losing him on a free in a year’s time.

The France international is unquestionably one of the superstars of his generation, and so it’s slightly frustrating that, at the age of 24, we’re yet to really see him challenge himself. What bigger challenge could there be but a move to the Premier League?

Real Madrid will inevitably be the name everyone talks about, but La Liga isn’t what it used to be and wouldn’t present us with the kind of dramatic storyline potential of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry of the last decade. If Mbappe truly wants to write his name in football folklore, the place to be right now is – don’t laugh – Arsenal.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners surely have one of the most exciting football projects going right now – they only finished five points behind this historic treble-winning Manchester City side, and you’d imagine a signing like Mbappe, to go alongside what now looks like an inevitable deal for Declan Rice, would be more than enough to overtake the treble winners.

The Premier League could then genuinely lay claim to be the stage for the greatest football rivalry of all time as Mbappe would take on Erling Haaland in a battle that could go on for the next decade or longer and perhaps even eclipse what we saw between Messi and Ronaldo in that golden era in Spain.

Some will scoff at the suggestion of Arsenal entering the market for such an elite talent, but don’t dismiss the club’s rich history – Mbappe will surely have been one of many French kids who grew up idolising the legendary Thierry Henry during his days in the red and white of the north London giants, the comparisons will write themselves.

Liverpool might well have been an appealing prospect in recent years, but are surely a non-starter now that they’re not in the Champions League. The same will be true of Chelsea, who are out of Europe altogether. Manchester United are of course a huge name and global brand, but not the same competitive force they once were, and would probably need a miracle to happen pretty fast in terms of the ownership situation before they can even think about a deal of this magnitude.

Mbappe could of course link up with Haaland at City instead of rivalling him from the Emirates Stadium, but after watching Pep Guardiola’s side stroll to their stunning treble success this season, it would be hard to take Mbappe’s ambition seriously if he signs up for such an easy project once again after PSG.

Do something bold, Kylian – move to Arsenal, and make the Premier League the greatest show on Earth.