Tottenham informed on potential free transfer as Fabrizio Romano teases “you never know”

Tottenham have apparently always been informed on the situation of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The 23-year-old is a free agent this summer and looks to be on his way to Roma, though Romano also teased that “you never know” what can happen with free agents until a deal is all fully signed.

Could this present an opportunity for Spurs? We all saw what happened with Arnaut Danjuma back in January when it looked like he was on his way to Everton before a last-minute hijack.

Ndicka is a fine talent so could be a good option for Tottenham, but for now Romano has stressed that it’s Roma who’ve shown the strongest interest in him and that seems to be key to the player’s thinking.

“Roma are the favourites to sign Evan Ndicka, but still waiting to sign contracts,” Romano said.

“They are offering €4m per season plus a signing-on fee, Tottenham have always been informed but Roma consider him a top, top target and that’s what makes them favourites.

“But until you sign, you never know with free agents.”

The Frenchman has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Serie A if the move does go through.