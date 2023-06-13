Newcastle set to complete double signing from the same club

It’s a big summer for Eddie Howe, his backroom staff and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, as they look to sign the players that will keep them towards the top of the Premier League, and allow them to go deep into the cup competitions, perhaps even ending their decades long search for silverware.

Throwing money at players certainly isn’t the way to improve the squad, though the club will have to spend big if they want to attract some of the bigger names to St. James’ Park.

In order to do just that, however, the foundations have to be spot on, which means the board and the first-team staff have to be on the same page.

That also has to filter down to the staff whose job it is to keep a tight hold of the purse strings.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies will announce former Leicester City employee, Simon Capper, as their new Chief Financial Officer.

That follows the club’s appointment of Claire Burrows as Recruitment Operations Manager, another hire from the Foxes.

Glad that games over?? So excited to announce that I will be joining @NUFC as Recruitment Operations Manager????? Great club, Great City & amazing passionate people??. What a time to be joining, the aspiration & ambition of the club is only going ?????#nufc #newjob pic.twitter.com/eoOvR6ocA5 — Claire Burrows (@cburrows86) May 22, 2023

Having faced relegation from the Premier League, losing two backroom staff to the same club and in the same summer is likely to be a huge blow to Leicester.

Their pain is evidently Newcastle’s gain on this occasion.