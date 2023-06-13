Ben Jacobs has tipped Bruno Guimaraes to sign a new contract with Newcastle United despite transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since moving to Newcastle from Lyon midway through last season, and Jacobs isn’t surprised that there seems to be admiration in him from other big clubs.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, however, Jacobs made it clear that there is a very low chance of Guimaraes leaving St James’ Park this summer.

If anything, it could be more likely that Guimaraes will in fact sign a new contract with the Magpies instead, according to the journalist.

“Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona have all been linked. That’s normal because Guimaraes is a fantastic player and character who has quickly become a fan favourite at St James’ Park,” Jacobs said.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if a new deal is signed. That’s Newcastle’s intention. But even if nothing happens imminently Newcastle can effectively price Guimaraes out the market should interest materialise.

“It’s worth remembering they paid a total package of £40m for him. There’s no doubt his value has more than doubled since.

“It will be one of the shocks of the summer if Guimaraes isn’t still a Newcastle player come the close of the window.”

This sounds like a blow for Liverpool, who could’ve done with strengthening further in midfield after the recent signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The Argentine is a fine addition after the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but there’s probably room for one or two more in that area of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with Guimaraes a perfect fit.