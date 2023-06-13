Opinion: No coincidence Mbappe’s announcement comes in same week as Man United expect to name new owner

Paris Saint-Germain were left reeling on Monday night when it was revealed that Kylian Mbappe would not be taking up the further one-year option on his contract with the Ligue Un champions.

The Frenchman’s decision, which The Telegraph (subscription required) say came via reports in France, means that PSG will have to sell the striker this summer or risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Clearly, that’s a situation that the club can’t allow to happen given his potential resale value, albeit PSG won’t be in as strong a negotiation position now as all other clubs will be aware of their need to get rid of the player as soon as possible.

What’s interesting is the timing of the announcement.

On the very same day, Qatari media outlet, Al-Watan, suggested that Sheikh Jassim had won the takeover battle for Man United (h/t Mirror Sport).

That can’t be a coincidence, as back in May, the Daily Mail cited reports that Sheikh Jassim wanted to bring the World Cup winner to Old Trafford.

Though there is clearly a long way to go before any transfer can be completed, if the takeover news is confirmed shortly, then the Red Devils have to be in the shake up to sign a player that could transform their efforts to win titles from next season and beyond.