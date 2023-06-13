PSG place massive price tag on Kylian Mbappe with one club ready to match it

The future of Kylian Mbappe is up in the air after developments this week and Paris Saint-Germain have put a massive price tag on the superstar ahead of a potential move.

The news broke on Monday that the 24-year-old informed the club about his plans to leave in 2024 when his contract ends and seeing as he intends to stay in the French capital next season, that will mean the forward can leave for free next summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, transfer expert Ben Jacobs states that PSG will not allow this to happen and intend to sell Mbappe in the coming weeks if a new deal isn’t agreed. The news puts favourites Real Madrid on red alert, although the La Liga giants’ plan has always been to move in 2024.

According to Cadena SER, PSG’s message to clubs who want to sign Mbappe is that he will be sold but €200m will need to be exchanged for the superstar.

L’Equipe also reports that Real Madrid are prepared to match that amount ahead of next season.

? Real Madrid are ready to spend up to €200M for Kylian Mbappé! (Source: @lequipe) pic.twitter.com/HN56pPXpBd — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 13, 2023

Should this deal happen it would send the football world into a frenzy as it would make the 24-year-old the second most expensive player of all time behind the €222m PSG paid for Neymar.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops as the player and club look to be in a bit of a stand-off at present.