Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim plans to win over Man United fans straight away with huge £170m signing

Manchester United FC
The future of Man United is still up in the air as the Glazers have yet to accept a bid for the Premier League giants but should Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim win the race, he would love to bring a certain superstar to Old Trafford. 

According to Football Insider, the United bidder wants to sign Kylian Mbappe should his offer get accepted by the Glazer family this summer and his chances have increased after developments over the last 24 hours.

The French superstar has informed PSG that he will not be activating his one-year extension and therefore, will be available for free in the summer of 2024. Although the forward plans to stay in Paris next season, PSG don’t want to let him go for nothing, therefore, the 24-year-old could be sold this summer.

Who will be Kylian Mbappe’s next club?
According to the report, Jassim is said to love Mbappe and has told allies he believes that the 24-year-old “belongs at Man United”. PSG plan to offer Mbappe a new deal in the future and if he chooses not to sign, which is highly likely, then he will probably be sold this summer.

The World Cup winner is valued at around £170m and should Qatar takeover at Man United and sign the superstar, then this would be a seismic moment in English football.

