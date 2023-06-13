Three players will be discussed when Chelsea meet with Serie A club this week

Chelsea will meet with Inter Milan this week to discuss the futures of three players as both clubs look to strengthen their teams ahead of the new season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romelu Lukaku will be one name discussed as his priority is to remain with the Champions League finalists next season. However, Inter have financial issues and will need to find a way to bring the former Man United star to the San Siro without breaking the bank.

The future of Kalidou Koulibaly will also be discussed as Inter really want the centre-back. The Senegal international struggled during his first season at Stamford Bridge but it would be a surprise to see the 31-year-old leave after just one campaign.

The final player on the agenda for discussion is Andre Onana, who is a top target for the Blues this summer. Chelsea will ask the Italian side for their final price tag for the goalkeeper before submitting an official bid.

All three are big deals in their own right and it will come down to the two clubs to work out how they are going to approach each one.

Onana would be a top-quality signing for the Premier League club and could use Lukaku as part of a swap deal to lower the price. It would be strange to see the Blues give up on Koulibaly after just one season and if the London club do decide to sell him, they will likely be looking for most of the £33m they paid Napoli last summer back.