Ajax

Jurrien Timber on his future: “Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure, I can’t stay that. I’m not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it’s not like we’re talking about anything right now…”

Arsenal

Declan Rice’s priority is to stay in England. It’s not a done deal with Arsenal yet and Bayern really like him – Thomas Tuchel has been a big fan since he was Chelsea manager, but his plan is to continue in the Premier League, and especially in London. Bayern are prepared to attack the situation, but Arsenal are ahead of all the other clubs at the moment.

Arsenal expect Reiss Nelson will sign a new long term deal this week. Agreement in principle reached on four year contract with option for further season. He was in demand, receiving bids from Italian, French and also English clubs.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are closing in on hiring Monchi as their new director as he’s expected to leave Sevilla. The deal is now at the final stages. The plan is for Monchi to work closely with Unai Emery after the attempted Mateu Alemany appointment fell through.

Barcelona

Mikayil Faye to Barcelona, deal signed — all documents are completed between Barca and NK Kustosija. The Senegalese youngster will undergo a medical this week and there’ll be an official statement soon, the deal is 100% done.

Frenkie de Jong: “I feel good at Barca, as always. If all goes to plan, I will stay at Barcelona next season. You can never say it’s 100% in football but I suppose I’ll be at Barcelona next year.”

Robert Lewandowski on Saudi clubs bid: “I don’t think about Saudi bid… because there’s nothing to think about. I’ve other priorities. I look and see what is happening [in Saudi], but it does not concern me.”

Joshua Kimmich on Barca interest: “It was difficult not to come across it [the rumours]. Generally, I’m not too invested in the rumours. I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern have re-scheduled the day for Raphael Guerreiro to sign his contract. It will now take place after the international break. It’s still 100% agreed and will be officially announced soon.

Brentford

Brentford director Lee Dykes on David Raya: “We sat in front of David and said if you go beyond us, then that’s time for you to go. It’s well within his rights. £40m fee? You’ve to pay double than reported £20m because… he can play in number 10!”

Official, confirmed: Kevin Schade has signed a five-year deal with Brentford as he joins on permanent move. He’s a club-record investment at £22m.

Chelsea

Chelsea have not changed their stance on the future of Carney Chukwuemeka: there is no plan to include any buy option clause if he goes out on loan this summer, as he is considered a key part of the future project. It’s still not clear if he will go out on loan, it will depend on Mauricio Pochettino and on other outgoings in this transfer window.

Once again, there are no changes, no issues, no problems on the Christopher Nkunku deal. Chelsea originally agreed with RB Leipzig to officially announce Nkunku after his final games of the season with France (June 19). He had his medical with Chelsea all the way back in September and signed his contract in December.

Real Madrid like Kai Havertz but they will not spend €60m on him, this was made clear in the recent days. Negotiations are off for now unless Chelsea lower their price tag. The hope for Chelsea is that other clubs will join the race soon, but I have no specific names as of now, despite some recent rumours about Arsenal.

Chelsea and Inter are set to schedule a meeting in the next days, with a few players up for discussion. My understanding is that Inter will ask about Kalidou Koulibaly as a priority target. Romelu Lukaku’s future will also be a main topic; but Trevoh Chalobah for Inter, and Andre Onana for Chelsea will also be discussed.

Everton

Seamus Coleman is set to sign new contract at Everton — an agreement looks imminent as he’s prepared to stay at Goodison Park. Documents are being prepared and will be signed soon.

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Jurrien Timber’s situation is interesting after a challenging season at Ajax. He was close to Manchester United a year ago but then they decided to go for a different strategy because it was impossible to sign two players from the same position from the same club. Let’s see if they return for him, but for now I’m hearing different names like Kim Min-jae and Axel Disasi. Liverpool, meanwhile, are understood be prioritising a left-footed centre-back. The asking price will also be important, and with Timber, Ajax have him on a long-term contract so are in control on the asking price.

Liverpool’s priority is also to strengthen in midfield, and then they’ll look at centre-back, so Timber has to be patient. He knows he has to wait and we’ll see in the next weeks what will happen, but it’s not something imminent. Liverpool also like Josko Gvardiol but they won’t do anything crazy and that one could be too expensive. The budget will be important.

There have been links with Gabri Veiga, but he’s not an alternative to someone like Khephren Thuram as they’re a different style of player. Liverpool have many players on their list, but it will depend on the opportunities on the market and the cost of the player. Thuram and also Manu Kone are in talks with Liverpool, and Veiga is an attractive option on the list, but there’s nothing more for now.

Lyon

Moussa Dembele has been approached by several clubs since becoming a free agent this summer. Understand Everton and Galatasaray are both informed on conditions of the deal for the former Lyon striker, while Saudi clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Manchester City

Manchester City have an interest in Josko Gvardiol, and RB Leipzig plan to only let him go if he becomes the most expensive centre-back in the history of the game, possibly more than €100m. Leipzig have many players attracting interest, so they only want really big money for Gvardiol or else they will keep him for one more season. He extended his contract last year so he is still protected, but Man City will try as Pep Guardiola really likes the player.

Ilkay Gundogan will make a decision on his future soon. City have offered a one year extension plus the option of one more season. Barcelona are also in the race, offering him a three-year deal, while Arsenal are informed on his situation, and Saudi clubs have also been trying for him since January.

Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund: “Manchester United, huge club… I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf, and you can say that Manchester United is. Ten Hag? There has been no video call with him.”

