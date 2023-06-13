Video: Director jets to London to complete West Ham transfer deal

West Ham FC
Posted by

Although the 2022/23 season has only just ended, one West Ham United player could soon be on his way out of the club.

Having only scored three top-flight goals for the Hammers last season per WhoScored, Gianluca Scammaca’s time in east London can’t be said to have been a roaring success.

More Stories / Latest News
Six West Ham players set to be axed by David Moyes this summer
Transfer news: Why Arsenal lead Declan Rice race, Man Utd striker interest, Liverpool midfield targets & more
27-year-old in his prime set to jet to England to complete Leeds transfer

It’s perhaps with that in mind, and the fact that Roma need a new centre-forward after Tammy Abraham’s injury, that the Italians are, apparently, sending a director to England in order to negotiate a loan move for the player.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories David Moyes David Sullivan Gianluca Scamacca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.