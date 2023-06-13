Video: Director jets to London to complete West Ham transfer deal

Although the 2022/23 season has only just ended, one West Ham United player could soon be on his way out of the club.

Having only scored three top-flight goals for the Hammers last season per WhoScored, Gianluca Scammaca’s time in east London can’t be said to have been a roaring success.

More Stories / Latest News Six West Ham players set to be axed by David Moyes this summer Transfer news: Why Arsenal lead Declan Rice race, Man Utd striker interest, Liverpool midfield targets & more 27-year-old in his prime set to jet to England to complete Leeds transfer

It’s perhaps with that in mind, and the fact that Roma need a new centre-forward after Tammy Abraham’s injury, that the Italians are, apparently, sending a director to England in order to negotiate a loan move for the player.

Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto will fly to London by the end of the week to try and complete the loan signing of West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Sky in Italy. pic.twitter.com/LYz6IrcGy3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 13, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News