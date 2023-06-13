Video: Director jets to London to complete West Ham transfer deal

Although the 2022/23 season has only just ended, one West Ham United player could soon be on his way out of the club.
Having only scored three top-flight goals for the Hammers last season per WhoScored, Gianluca Scammaca’s time in east London can’t be said to have been a roaring success.
It’s perhaps with that in mind, and the fact that Roma need a new centre-forward after Tammy Abraham’s injury, that the Italians are, apparently, sending a director to England in order to negotiate a loan move for the player.
Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto will fly to London by the end of the week to try and complete the loan signing of West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Sky in Italy. pic.twitter.com/LYz6IrcGy3
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 13, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports News