Video: ‘I’m so happy and thrilled’ – Elton John sends congratulations to Man City stars

A football fan for most of his life, Sir Elton John wasted no time in congratulating Pep Guardiola and Man City on their treble win.

The pop star was sat in what appeared to be his dressing room and spoke of his happiness at the Cityzens becoming only the second English team in history to complete the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He also recalled his joy at bumping into the team at Manchester Airport upon their return from the FA Cup win over Man United in what was a genuine and heartfelt message.