Exclusive: Chelsea considering Serie A star with €15-20m asking price, Saudi transfer also an option

Chelsea are considering a transfer move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny this summer as he’s available for around €15-20million, CaughtOffside understands.

The Blues are in the market for a replacement for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana one of their top priorities in that position, though Szczesny is also under consideration, according to sources with a close understanding of the situation.

Juve look prepared to let the Poland international go for the right price, with clubs from Saudi Arabia also monitoring his situation and considering offers this summer.

Chelsea will be aware of Szczesny and his qualities from his days in the Premier League with rivals Arsenal, while he’s continued to go from strength to strength in his time in Serie A.

While Onana may be the superior option, there could also be some sense in moving for Szczesny as a Plan B if a deal for the Inter shot-stopper doesn’t work out.

Juventus, meanwhile, are looking at Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi to replace Szczesny this summer.

As well as Onana and Szczesny, Chelsea have also been looking to Serie A for a possible signing up front as they’ve scouted Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in recent times, as revealed in today’s exclusive Fabrizio Romano column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.