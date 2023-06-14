There’s certainly work to do at Leeds United this summer, not least for the new owners, 49ers Enterprises, to be able quickly appoint a new manager and sporting director.

Even if there’s no quick fix for the Elland Road outfit’s issues on and off the pitch, the decisions that the board make this summer are likely to not only affect the Championship club’s immediate future, but it could also skew or enhance longer-term ambitions.

With Sam Allardyce having left the club by mutual consent, there’s currently no agreed direction for the club to be going in which is an obvious pre-requisite when working for a big English football club.

Leeds’ drop into the English second-tier belies their status as one of the country’s biggest and most well supported clubs, and it might be just that which the new owners lean on when trying to persuade players to stay at the club.

According to AS, there’s one player in particular that they would like to keep, and who’ll they’ll surely not want to follow others out of the exit door.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Bayern Munich latest club to add popular Premier League midfielder to shortlist Arsenal prepared to step up Kai Havertz transfer pursuit on one condition Chelsea & Manchester City competing for transfer of Arsenal contract rebel

Luis Sinisterra may have only scored seven goals last season per BBC Sport, but his conversion percentage rate was exactly the same as top-scorer, Rodrigo.

Indeed, Rodrigo was the only player in the team to score more goals, and given that the Brazilian is likely to leave because of his astronomical salary (h/t Salary Sport), it’s clear that the Yorkshire-based club would be looking to Sinisterra to bang in the goals.