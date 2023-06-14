It’s a very important summer for West Ham United given that their Europa Conference League final win has placed them automatically into next season’s Europa League.
That will make it three European campaigns on the bounce for David Moyes’ side which is not something to be sniffed at for the east Londoners.
The likelihood of them having to negotiate games in far flung corners of the continent without their talisman and captain, Declan Rice, appears to be a foregone conclusion, though they soon may have to make do with losing another giant of the team, albeit this player is a physical rather than metaphorical one.
Gianluca Scamacca was signed for £35.5m according to Sky Sports but flattered to deceive throughout the 2022/23 season, much of which he missed through injury.
As WhoScored note, he only managed a paltry three goals for the east Londoners, so it’s a fair bet that they would be looking to move him on in any event.
Fortunately for all concerned, Calciomercato report that the player has prioritised a move to Serie A giants, Roma, a team that he apparently went to watch in the Europa League whilst the Hammers were playing their ECL semi-final.
It’s not clear how much he’ll cost the Italians, though getting his wages off of the books gives the club a chance to invest in other, more suitable, exponents.
He never had a chance inder David Moyes
Another season of Boring defensive football under
Moyes,the only one who should leave is Moyes he
is killing the club i have,supported since i
was a14yr old now in my late 80s.
Loads of unrest at the club apparently. Which came to light long before the highlight of the European win, and the terrible league season that the fans had to endure.
A lot of them thought that it was the last hurrah for Moyes and he was going to resign win or lose the final. But it seems that he’s gone back on that thought, and will shred all the world-class players he has in the squad, and get the championship and lower-division players who will carry out his dire predictable tactics. Looking back over the last calendar year West Ham has struggled, as other managers have worked out Moyles’s predictable tactics.
On Scamacca, can’t understand why Moyes bought him as he doesn’t suit their style of play. Not the first time that David lost money on supposed great players. Haller, Vlasic, etc David can’t seem to be able to coach the so-called world-class player.
I feel sorry for the young Italian, and he never got the chance that he rightly deserved. Should of at least tried him in a system that suited his style of play. As I think he would be a handful for any defence.
David didn’t even know what part of midfield Lucas Paqueta played. Found out after watching the World Cup, yep our Dave is a bit of a Doughnut.
Winning this European Competition will trigger yet another relegation-threat season.
What I don’t understand is, why they are letting Moyles spend more money this season. As he has only got a season on his contract, he will buy championship players that might just keep you in the league not kick you on to bigger and better things.