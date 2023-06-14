It’s a very important summer for West Ham United given that their Europa Conference League final win has placed them automatically into next season’s Europa League.

That will make it three European campaigns on the bounce for David Moyes’ side which is not something to be sniffed at for the east Londoners.

The likelihood of them having to negotiate games in far flung corners of the continent without their talisman and captain, Declan Rice, appears to be a foregone conclusion, though they soon may have to make do with losing another giant of the team, albeit this player is a physical rather than metaphorical one.

Gianluca Scamacca was signed for £35.5m according to Sky Sports but flattered to deceive throughout the 2022/23 season, much of which he missed through injury.

As WhoScored note, he only managed a paltry three goals for the east Londoners, so it’s a fair bet that they would be looking to move him on in any event.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Bayern Munich latest club to add popular Premier League midfielder to shortlist Arsenal prepared to step up Kai Havertz transfer pursuit on one condition Chelsea & Manchester City competing for transfer of Arsenal contract rebel

Fortunately for all concerned, Calciomercato report that the player has prioritised a move to Serie A giants, Roma, a team that he apparently went to watch in the Europa League whilst the Hammers were playing their ECL semi-final.

It’s not clear how much he’ll cost the Italians, though getting his wages off of the books gives the club a chance to invest in other, more suitable, exponents.