Arsenal fan favourite set to stay at the Gunners after Mikel Arteta includes star in plans

Arsenal fan favourite Emile Smith Rowe is set to stay at Arsenal next season, having been told by Mikel Arteta that he is a part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The 22-year-old endured a tough season last time around appearing 14 times as a substitute in all competitions as Mikel Arteta‘s side missed out on the title to Manchester City – totalling up just 240 minutes.

This is a stark contrast to the season before where Smith Rowe racked up 37 appearances and 2176 minutes, becoming a staple in Arteta’s side and a fan favourite amongst the Emirates faithful. The youngster has a contract at the North London club until the summer of 2026 and has plenty of time to establish himself as a regular in this Arsenal team.

According to the Daily Mail, Arteta will give Smith Rowe a chance to prove himself next season as the Gunners look to go one step better in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is now away with England’s Under 21s for this summer’s EUROS and the Gunners star will be hoping that this tournament can kickstart a positive 12 months for the youngster.