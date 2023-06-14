Arsenal ‘talking about’ possibility of signing £60m Chelsea star

Arsenal are reportedly discussing the possibility of making a summer move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Charles Watts, who claims Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the German attacker ahead of what could be one of the summer’s most surprising transfer sagas.

Good stuff as always from Andrew on Havertz. As he says in this excellent column, the German is a player Arsenal are talking about this summer. https://t.co/c2pOZG5FQ7 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 14, 2023

Confirming speculation the Gunners may look to offer Havertz, 24, an escape from his Stamford Bridge nightmare, Watts recently took to his Twitter and verified that his inside information matches that of ArseBlog writer Andrew Allen’s.

“The only bit of Arsenal-related news is some chatter about interest in Kai Havertz, which I’m told is genuine,” Allen said.

Despite joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz, who is now valued at £60m due to having two years left on his deal (TM), has so far struggled to live up to expectations.

Disappointing as a lone striker, the 24-year-old has failed to find his best position, and after scoring just 32 goals in 139 games, the Germany international now faces an uncertain future and could be one of Chelsea’s biggest names to be offloaded as US billionaire owner Todd Boehly seeks to balance the club’s books.