Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides reassuring transfer update on Arsenal star

Fabrizio Romano has provided a reassuring update on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho’s future in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column in the Daily Briefing.

Jorginho had been linked with his former manager Maurizio Sarri at Lazio recently, with the pair working superbly together at Napoli and also in the player’s first season at Chelsea.

Now, however, Romano is unconvinced about the prospect of Jorginho leaving the Emirates Stadium, having only moved to the club back in January.

The experienced Italy international has performed well for the Gunners so far, and there seems little reason to let him go, especially with, as Romano has emphasised, Granit Xhaka also looking like moving on this summer.

Jorginho surely still has a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so Arsenal would do well to keep hold of him for a bit longer, and it seems like that’s currently the most likely outcome.

“Arsenal fans can rest easy – my understanding for the moment is that Jorginho is happy at Arsenal and has good chances to stay at the club, despite rumours about a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Lazio this summer,” Romano said.

“Jorginho only just joined back in January and made an impressive start, even if he isn’t likely to be as much of a regular and focal point of the team as he was during his peak years at Chelsea. Still, to reiterate, there is nothing serious or advanced with Lazio or any other club.

“Remember as well – Granit Xhaka is expected to leave. A deal is in place with Bayer Leverkusen, which can go through once Arsenal complete the signing of Declan Rice. We’ll see if things change later in the summer, but I’m not sure Arsenal would lose both Xhaka and Jorginho in the same window.”