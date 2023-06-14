(Video) Bayern Munich latest club to add popular Premier League midfielder to shortlist

According to recent reports, Bayern Munich are the latest club to add Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to their summer shortlist.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, who claims that although manager Thomas Tuchel isn’t currently going all out to land the Ecuador international, the midfielder, along with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, is one of the names on the Bundesliga giants’ summer wishlist.

🇩🇪 Moises Caicedo to Bayern Munich is “unrealistic” at this stage but it is a name that is being discussed by the club alongside Sofyan Amrabat [via @Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/NzHTxMuh6U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 14, 2023

Following a hugely impressive season with the Seagulls, Caicedo, 21, has become one of the most in-demand players across Europe’s top leagues.

Heavily linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, it seems likely the 21-year-old will depart the AMEX Stadium this summer. However, with Bayern Munich now entering the equation, the South American’s future has become even more uncertain.