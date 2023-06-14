(Video) Bayern Munich latest club to add popular Premier League midfielder to shortlist

Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

According to recent reports, Bayern Munich are the latest club to add Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to their summer shortlist.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, who claims that although manager Thomas Tuchel isn’t currently going all out to land the Ecuador international, the midfielder, along with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, is one of the names on the Bundesliga giants’ summer wishlist.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal prepared to step up Kai Havertz transfer pursuit on one condition
Chelsea & Manchester City competing for transfer of Arsenal contract rebel
John Textor makes official approach to sign 20-year-old Brazilian

Following a hugely impressive season with the Seagulls, Caicedo, 21, has become one of the most in-demand players across Europe’s top leagues.

Heavily linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, it seems likely the 21-year-old will depart the AMEX Stadium this summer. However, with Bayern Munich now entering the equation, the South American’s future has become even more uncertain.

More Stories Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.