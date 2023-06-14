Chelsea & Manchester City competing for transfer of Arsenal contract rebel

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly among the main teams competing for the potential transfer of Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri.

The talented teenager became the youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League early on last season when the Gunners brought him on off the bench in a game against Brentford.

In a report focusing on Chelsea transfer news and their targets this summer, The Athletic have claimed that Nwaneri is an option for the Blues, and that he’s highly unlikely to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The report also names Man City as Chelsea’s main rivals for Nwaneri, while Manchester United seemingly have an interest as well, so this is clearly a top talent Arsenal are at risk of losing here.

Mikel Arteta would no doubt have hoped that Nwaneri could follow the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah into the first-team at the Emirates, but it now seems increasingly likely that the 16-year-old will continue his development elsewhere.

City would surely be the most appealing destination right now after their treble victory, though Chelsea might represent a better opportunity to realistically make it into the first-team in the not-too-distant future.