Chelsea set to offer 31-year-old in exchange for Champions League finalist

Chelsea will reportedly use defender Kalidou Koulibaly as a makeweight in their quest to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim the Blues are preparing to offer their experienced centre-back in exchange for Inter Milan’s impressive number one.

BREAKING: #CFC are ready to offer Kalidou Koulibaly to Inter Milan as part of their quest to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/RQJCrSpXjL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 14, 2023

Despite only being with Inter Milan since last summer, Onana, 27, has seen his stock rise immensely. Widely regarded as one of the best keepers in Europe’s top divisions, the Nerazzurri will do well to keep hold of the Senegal international.

And according to these latest reports, although likely to be admired by multiple top sides, especially considering how influential he was in his side’s recent Champions League campaign that saw them reach the final before losing to Pep Guardiola’s eventual treble-winners Manchester City, Onana looks set to be one of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

Currently valued at just £20m (TM) despite having four years left on his deal, Chelsea will feel confident they can prize the 27-year-old shot-stopper away from the San Siro in time for next season.

And set to use 31-year-old Koulibaly as an incentive to tempt their Italian rivals into selling, Chelsea could be in line to conclude one of their more shrewd pieces of business in recent windows.