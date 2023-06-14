Chelsea star has already ruled out staying at the club and would accept pay cut to get transfer away

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly already more or less ruled out staying at Stamford Bridge this summer and would even take a pay cut to make his loan move to Inter Milan permanent.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, with sources close to the Belgium international seeming to confirm his plans, despite it previously being reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was keen to speak with the player.

Lukaku has had a mixed few years, having looked superb after leaving Manchester United for his first spell at Inter, only to then flop at Chelsea last season before another underwhelming spell back on loan at Inter this year.

It could be that Pochettino would do well to give Lukaku another chance, but it perhaps makes sense that the 30-year-old feels his time in English football is now done.

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea
Lukaku is also said to be considering the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic, but his stance on Inter also seems to suggest that money is not his main priority this summer.

Al-Hilal are the Saudi Pro League club said to have a long-standing interest in Lukaku.

