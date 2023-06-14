Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Kylian Mbappe Chelsea transfer talk

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about Kylian Mbappe and those rather intriguing Chelsea transfer rumours that emerged yesterday.

The French superstar looks like he could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the Times reporting that Chelsea are expected to register an interest in him.

However, Romano insists he hasn’t heard any confirmation of this, so it may be that we’ll have to take this speculation with a pinch of salt.

Discussing the latest on Mbappe and those links with Chelsea, the journalist said: “Mbappe has denied plans to join Real Madrid this summer, but PSG’s plan now is to sell the striker unless he signs a new deal – there is no intention to lose him as a free agent, so he will be on the market and Real Madrid are one of the clubs informed on the situation.

“We will inevitably start to see other big names linked with Mbappe as well, but as of now Chelsea sources don’t confirm any concrete talk for Mbappe, I don’t have this info. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but as of today there are no concrete talks on this one.”

It certainly seems like it would be surprising for Mbappe to choose Chelsea right now, even if the Blues have a great history in the last couple of decades.

Last season was a disaster, however, with the west London giants slumping all the way down to 12th in the Premier League table, missing out on European football.

Mbappe may well be a realistic option for them again at some point in the future, but a move this summer seems highly unlikely.