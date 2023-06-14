Compromise expected between Aston Villa and Man United for major Old Trafford star

With the transfer window opening for business on Wednesday, one of the deals that could be done fairly early on in the summer could involve Premier League pair Aston Villa and Man United.

The Red Devils still don’t know who their owners will be come the start of the 2023/24 campaign, but that is unlikely to stop them being active in the marketplace.

There are likely to be a number of incoming and outgoing signings at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to streamline his side as they get ready for a Champions League campaign to complement their domestic commitments.

Villa meanwhile are also in Europe, and along with their Europa Conference League campaign and the hire of sporting director, Monchi, they too are an attractive proposition for players now.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the two clubs appear to be talking about the possibility of Jadon Sancho moving to Villa Park.

The England international has struggled for long periods at Man United, and a spell out of the major spotlight given his previous mental health issues and poor form may do him the world of good.

According to Football Transfers, the Old Trafford outfit are demanding £60m for Sancho’s services, though Villa are unwilling to pay that at present.

The report goes on to say that a compromise could be reached between the two clubs, and to that end maybe Sancho can rediscover his Dortmund form at Villa Park.