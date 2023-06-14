In demand Chelsea star with 12 months left on his contract could move to Championship high fliers

The Mauricio Pochettino era at Chelsea is about to begin in earnest and for Blues fans it promises to be another exciting time.

If Todd Boehly can allow his ego to take a back seat in terms of transfer dealings, and Pochettino is allowed to go about his work without too much interference from the American and his board, there’s every reason to believe that the west Londoners may have a decent season ahead in 2023/24.

There will need to be some players that move on and won’t be able to share in the new dawn breaking over Stamford Bridge, with one in particular possibly dropping down a division to Championship high-flyers Coventry City.

The Sky Blues were ousted in the Championship Play-Off final by Luton Town via a high drama penalty shoot out under Mark Robins.

Though not going up is likely to have hit the Midlands-based side hard, Robins is a studious coach and Coventry have to be one of the favourites to go up next season.

Alongside Robins is Adi Viveash, former coach of Chelsea’s academy, and the Evening Standard report that it’s that link which could see highly-rated 20-year-old defender, Bashir Humphreys, move from the west Londoners.

He does still have one year left on his contract with the Blues, however, with an option to extend this by a further 12 months, so any deal is a long way off yet, but can’t be discounted entirely.