John Textor makes official approach to sign 20-year-old Brazilian

Crystal Palace FC
According to recent reports, Crystal Palace are making moves to sign Palmeiras youngster Kevin.

That’s according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, who claims Eagles’ chairman John Textor suggested making a €9m bid for the talented young winger before Palmeiras informed him they had already turned down a €10m offer from another side.

Therefore, although Palace’s opening offer has been knocked back, there is an expectation that Palmeiras are willing to negotiate a potential summer sale.

It goes without saying though, with Kevin once of his country’s most high-potential young players if Palace are serious about bringing him to the Premier League, they’ll need to increase their valuation.

