Just months after selling him to Leeds, Hoffenheim are reportedly interested in bringing Rutter back to the team for the 2023–24 campaign, according to Bild.

The most likely offer for the Frenchman’s services would be a year-long loan move back to Germany since they would not be able to afford whatever Leeds wanted to get for him.

The 21-year-old Frenchman failed to make impact in his first 5 months at Elland Road after completing record-breaking transfer to Leeds United in January.

Hoffenheim only won five of their final 16 Bundesliga games last season after selling Rutter to Leeds, but they still finished in the top 12 of German football, and they now want to bring Rutter back to bolster their attacking options.