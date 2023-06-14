Exclusive: Liverpool schedule new round of talks to clinch Khephren Thuram transfer

Liverpool have scheduled a fresh round of talks as they look to finally clinch the transfer of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as soon as possible.

The Reds have an agreement in principle on personal terms with Thuram, sources with a close knowledge of the deal have told CaughtOffside, with an agreement with the player’s club still needed.

Liverpool are pushing to get a deal done for Thuram as soon as possible, and while personal terms are “no issue”, according to our sources, there is still the feeling that Nice could hike his asking price up.

The Ligue 1 side want more than the current €45-50m bid being discussed, so it remains to be seen when we could see a breakthrough in these negotiations.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope that the further negotiations scheduled can help bring things closer to completion, with Thuram looking absolutely ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s current needs in midfield.

Manu Kone has also been discussed by LFC following the completion of the Alexis Mac Allister signing, while the club recruitment team are also in internal discussions about signings at centre-back.

As has been widely reported, Liverpool would ideally like a left-footed centre-back and there is no concrete interest in Ajax’s Jurrien Timber for the time being.

Multiple signings in midfield always looked likely for Liverpool this summer following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who all departed on free transfers.