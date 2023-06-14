Liverpool’s midfield summer shortlist does not include England international

Liverpool will not be pursuing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse despite speculation Jurgen Klopp could look to add the English playmaker to his squad in time for next season.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Reds ‘will wait for the Saints’ to lower their £50m asking price. However, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Ward-Prowse, 28, ‘doesn’t fit the profile’ of the type of player the Merseyside giants want to bring in alongside new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

As for Liverpool and which midfielders they could line up with next season following the recent exits of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, there are likely to be more first-team opportunities for Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones.

However, with Ward-Prowse now unlikely to move to Anfield, there remains huge uncertainty over where the 28-year-old will play his football next season following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship last month.

During his time on the south coast which now spans two decades, Ward-Prowse, who has also represented England on 11 occasions, has scored senior 55 goals and provided 53 assists in 409 matches in all competitions.