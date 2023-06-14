Liverpool preparing for another midfielder to leave club on free transfer

Having recently bid farewell to midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, all of whom left on free transfers, according to recent reports, Liverpool are preparing to see another midfielder walk away for free.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim experienced playmaker Thiago Alcantara will see out the remainder of his contract before departing Anfield on a free.

Thiago, 32, is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career and with Jurgen Klopp in the process of rebuilding his midfield, it remains unlikely the Spanish midfielder will be offered an improved contract to the one he currently has which expires next summer.

Consequently, with the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder set to enter his final year at Liverpool, there is a growing expectation that the 32-year-old will be the next player to join the list of departing senior players.

During his three years in Merseyside, Thiago, who was signed for £22m (TM), has scored three goals and provided six assists in 97 games in all competitions.