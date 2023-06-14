Man City star receives contract offer from Saudi Arabia with talks set to continue

Man City’s Riyad Mahrez has received a contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli with negotiations underway between both parties.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Al Ahli are the only team in the race for the winger, with Al Ittihad being ruled out by the transfer journalist.

Saudi Pro League clubs are looking to make a statement this summer with some huge signings and have targetted big-named stars available on free transfers.

The difference with Mahrez is that Man City would require a fee to let the 32-year-old leave as the Algerian international has a contract at the Etihad until 2025.

Understand Al Ahli have submitted an official contract bid to Riyad Mahrez — negotiations are underway on player side. Al Ittihad are not in the race now, it’s Al Ahli on it. ???? #MCFC Manchester City would require a fee to let Mahrez leave. Talks expected to continue soon. pic.twitter.com/PrVcRAFTYL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023

This would be a surprise move for Mahrez to make as the winger would attract a lot of clubs in Europe if they knew he was available.

There is a lot of competition in the City squad for places but the former Leicester star gets a lot of minutes, racking up over 3000 this season across 47 appearances.

Mahrez is not one of the first names on the teamsheet anymore for Pep Guardiola and that may be a reason for him to leave the Etihad this summer.