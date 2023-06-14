Manchester United struggling to find buyer for under-performing star on high wages

Manchester United star Anthony Martial is reportedly struggling to attract interest this summer as the Red Devils look to make changes up front.

That could mean offloading Martial, who has struggled to live up to expectations and who is currently costing the club £200,000 a week through wages, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can eventually find someone to take the Frenchman off their hands, but at the moment it’s not too surprising that there seems to be a lack of interest in a player who has been out of form for a while and who would likely cost considerable money in terms of his salary.

Martial is due to be out of contract next summer, so United would do well to offload him now rather than risk losing him for free in a year’s time.

The report notes that United are exploring a number of options in terms of signings up front this summer, but it remains to be seen precisely who their priorities will be.

Martial’s future may also impact things, with the Telegraph claiming the club would likely try to replace him if he were to leave.