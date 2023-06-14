Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on signing Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella this summer in what would be Eddie Howe’s first major signing as the manager of the Tyneside club.

The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle are close to completing a £50m deal to sign the Italian, who is regarded by many as one of the best midfielders in the world. The 26-year-old played a key role in Inter’s run to the Champions League final but could be about to leave the Serie A club over the coming weeks.

Talks between the two clubs have picked up following the European final and should Newcastle close out the deal, it would be a huge statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

The report states that the majority of Howe’s summer budget has been earmarked for two midfield additions in Barella and James Maddison. The duo would partner Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of the Magpies’ team and that on paper is one of the best midfields in the Premier League.

There is still a lot of work to do before Barella is confirmed as a Newcastle player and the Italian’s arrival on Tyneside will signify the club’s arrival at the top table in English football.