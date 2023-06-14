It’s not too often that a player that flops at an underperforming Newcastle United side can then end up being unveiled by Spanish giants, Real Madrid, but just such a scenario is on the verge of coming to pass.

Though the player concerned can surely only be expected to be a back-up at the Santiago Bernabeu, it’s evident that he prefers that to being a first choice at his current employers.

That’s because Espanyol have just been relegated from La Liga to the Spanish second tier.

The player in question is of course Joselu, who played for the Magpies between 2017 and 2019 but never really set St. James’ Park alight.

Newcastle were a different team then to what they are now, and it’s entirely possible that they could meet Real Madrid at some point during next season’s Champions League giving Joselu a potential chance of showing the Magpies faithful that he too has changed.

MARCA (h/t Football Espana) suggest that all that needs to happen for the deal to go through is for Real to sign it.

With so many players leaving the club, particularly up front, Joselu will at least give Los Blancos a different outlet and approach in games, which could prove invaluable over the course of the campaign.