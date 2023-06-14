Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be an option for Championship club this summer

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly an option for newly-relegated Championship side Leicester City this summer.

The Norwegian tactician has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford midway through last season, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to land a big job again any time soon.

It’s quite something that, despite managing one of the very biggest clubs in world football in Man Utd, Solskjaer may now only be finding himself in demand in English football’s second tier.

According to the Daily Mail, it seems Solskjaer isn’t even Leicester’s first choice, even if there is some support for his appointment inside the King Power Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Leicester City?
More Stories / Latest News
Laura Woods to leave talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show after six years
Harry Kane transfer odds: Manchester United second-favourites to sign Spurs star
Deal for Tottenham’s primary target close to being finalised with personal terms virtually agreed

Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is another name being considered, as is Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, while Steven Gerrard had been an option before he decided to move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ettifaq.

It would be interesting to see what Solskjaer could do with this Leicester side, though of course there will likely be a number of big-name player departures that would prove extremely challenging.

The Mail note that star duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are set to be sold, while Youri Tielemans has already left on a free transfer.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.