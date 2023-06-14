Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly an option for newly-relegated Championship side Leicester City this summer.

The Norwegian tactician has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford midway through last season, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to land a big job again any time soon.

It’s quite something that, despite managing one of the very biggest clubs in world football in Man Utd, Solskjaer may now only be finding himself in demand in English football’s second tier.

According to the Daily Mail, it seems Solskjaer isn’t even Leicester’s first choice, even if there is some support for his appointment inside the King Power Stadium.

Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is another name being considered, as is Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, while Steven Gerrard had been an option before he decided to move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ettifaq.

It would be interesting to see what Solskjaer could do with this Leicester side, though of course there will likely be a number of big-name player departures that would prove extremely challenging.

The Mail note that star duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are set to be sold, while Youri Tielemans has already left on a free transfer.