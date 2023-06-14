Premier League club announces the signing of Liverpool star

Brighton have announced the signing of Liverpool’s James Milner as the veteran midfielder is set to leave the Reds after eight years.

The 37-year-old’s contract expires at Anfield on June 30, and the Englishman is set to join his new team down South on that date. Milner has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further year.

The Liverpool star leaves the Merseyside club after a very successful period in the club’s history and walks away with a medal for every competition he has played in over the years. That includes a Champions League, and with Brighton playing in Europe for the first time next season, that experience will be a big help.

We're pleased to confirm that @JamesMilner will join us on a one-year deal with a year’s option when his Liverpool contract expires on 30 June. ? ? @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC ??? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 14, 2023

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is happy to have Milner on board and said about the veteran midfielder via the Brighton website: “I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

This is another exciting chapter in Milner’s career and the former Man City star will try and help as much as possible throughout next season.