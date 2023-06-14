Premier League winner undergoes medical after Newcastle owners strike £86m deal

Saudi club Al Ittihad are on the verge of confirming Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as their latest big-name signing.

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the France international has completed the first part of his medical ahead of what will be one of the summer window’s biggest transfers.

Documents are being signed today for N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad as revealed last week — done and sealed soon. 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #CFC Kanté salary will be around €100m, first part of medical tests already completed. Here we go confirmed, end of an era at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/jUyRZZb9yS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

In line to join Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad, Kante’s proposed transfer, which has been concluded by PIF; the same group that owns Newcastle United, will see the experienced midfielder earn a whopping £86m (€100m) per season.

Following the midfielder’s acquisition, a statement by PIF read: “The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports.”