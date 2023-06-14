Premier League winner undergoes medical after Newcastle owners strike £86m deal

Saudi club Al Ittihad are on the verge of confirming Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as their latest big-name signing.

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the France international has completed the first part of his medical ahead of what will be one of the summer window’s biggest transfers.

In line to join Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad, Kante’s proposed transfer, which has been concluded by PIF; the same group that owns Newcastle United, will see the experienced midfielder earn a whopping £86m (€100m) per season.

Following the midfielder’s acquisition, a statement by PIF read: “The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports.”

