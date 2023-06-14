PSG’s Qatar owners told Kylian Mbappe in January that they wanted him to move to Man United

In news that gives an insight into the way the modern game works, it appears that Kylian Mbappe was informed by people connected to Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners back in January that they were looking to move the player on, specifically to Man United.

After the French World Cup winner appeared to throw a grenade into the Ligue Un champions future plans by noting that he wasn’t interested in extending his contract beyond next summer, El Pais (subscription required) reported that Mbappe himself knew of plans to send him to Old Trafford months ago.

The outlet state that as long as the player was open to it – the suggestion is he didn’t rebuff the idea – and only if Sheikh Jassim became the owner of the Premier League club, they were studying the possibility of placing him there.

In theory, Mbappe sounds like nothing more than a pawn in a much bigger game if there is accuracy in the report.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be an option for Championship club this summer Laura Woods to leave talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show after six years Harry Kane transfer odds: Manchester United second-favourites to sign Spurs star

It’s important to note that El Pais indicate that the player didn’t commit to anything, though it does open up the possibility that Sheikh Jassim wasn’t just making preposterous statements earlier in the Man United bidding process just to get onside with the supporters.

Fed up of empty promises from the Glazer family, they’d absolutely not take kindly to other charlatans being involved with their club, however, this new report casts things in a different light entirely.