Exclusive: Barcelona manager loves Arsenal transfer target, journalist doesn’t expect easy deal

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly a big fan of Martin Zubimendi, though it’s not yet clear if he’ll be leaving Real Sociedad this summer.

The Spaniard has impressed in La Liga in recent times, and it’s not too surprising to see that there’s been plenty of speculation about his situation ahead of next season.

Zubimendi has been on Arsenal’s radar in the last few months, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, and now Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation.

Although Romano is aware of Arsenal links with Zubimendi, he’s suggested the strongest interest is from Barcelona, while it’s also not clear if the 24-year-old will be looking to leave Sociedad.

These factors surely make it very tricky for the Gunners, who may perhaps do better to focus on midfield signings from elsewhere.

Barca, meanwhile, will no doubt hope the situation can change as Xavi needs to find a long-term replacement for departing club legend Sergio Busquets.

“Another midfielder linked with Arsenal in recent times was Martin Zubimendi, who is also appreciated by Barcelona,” Romano said.

“Xavi loves the player, and he needs a replacement for Sergio Busquets, but it’s not an easy deal because Zubimendi is happy at Real Sociedad and wants to play in the Champions League with them.”