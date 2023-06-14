Second ex-Barcelona star set for Inter Miami switch

The move by Lionel Messi to Inter Miami could be seen as significant for a number of reasons, and it appears that a second ex-Barcelona star might well be on the way to MLS if rumours are proved correct.

David Beckham and his board have arguably engineered one of the biggest coups in modern football history by tempting the Argentinian captain and World Cup winner to Major League Soccer when it’s clear that Messi still has at least a couple of years left in him at the top level.

Perhaps it was the winning of the World Cup, the one trophy that he truly wanted, that has seen his priorities shift now.

With nothing left to prove and with the Catalan outfit seemingly dragging their heels over a proposed reunion, Messi took the opportunity to play in a league that he’s far too good for but where he can enjoy himself and where the climate is generally good. He’s known to already have a home in Miami too.

It perhaps isn’t a surprise that ex-Barcelona colleagues are also considering the possibilities of winding down their careers alongside him.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Jordi Alba is in active negotiations to join the Inter revolution.

He too has a good few seasons left in the tank, and were he to sign – maybe even followed by Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez at a later date – Inter Miami would have to be considered as MLS favourites next season which, given how poor they’ve been of late (bottom of the Eastern Conference per Sky Sports) is a complete turnaround in fortune.

