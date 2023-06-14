Spanish giants set for Dublin pre-season date with Man United

Man United have announced another pre-season fixture, with a date at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium being the final one on the list of seven.

The Red Devils are certainly travelling around in the lead up to the 2023/24 Premier League season, with visits to Oslo, Edinburgh and various parts of the United States are part of their warm-up.

August 6 is when United travel to Dublin, and they’ll face storied La Liga outfit, Athletic Club de Bilbao, as announced by the official Man United website.

The week after that particular match-up, Erik ten Hag’s side will begin their Premier League campaign, though they certainly have some variety in the pre-season games this summer.

They begin with a trip to Oslo to play a Leeds United side that are currently without a manager and a sporting director.

A week later, Lyon will head to Murrayfield in Scotland to play United, before the Red Devils jet off to the USA to play Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the space of eight days.

Full pre-season fixture list

July 12 – Leeds United, Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

July 19 – Lyon, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

July 22 – Arsenal, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

July 25 – Wrexham, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

July 25 – Real Madrid, NRG Stadium, Houston

July 30 – Borussia Dortmund, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

August 6 – Athletic Club, Aviva Stadium, Dublin