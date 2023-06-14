Spurs midfielder could be sold due to Ange Postecoglou’s tactical concerns

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur following the appointment of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Denmark international could be offloaded this summer due to the midfielder not being best equipped to play the free-flowing attacking football Postecoglou is eager to implement.

A regular under former managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Hojbjerg, 27, who is best known for his defensive style of play, has been an important first-team player. However, that looks set to change under Postecoglou, who is expected to revert to a brand of football reminiscent of Mauricio Pochettino’s time with the club.

And should that be the case, Hojbjerg is likely to be one of the first names outcasted, and that could prompt a summer sale due to the midfielder still having two years left on his deal.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Southampton in 2020, Denmark’s Hojbjerg has gone on to feature in 145 matches in all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals along the way.