Spurs ready to listen to offers for senior trio including 29-year-old England international

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell at least three senior first-team players this summer including defender Eric Dier.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min journalist and editor Sean Walsh, who claims new manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing for a summer clearout that could see several familiar faces leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

🚨 Understand Tottenham will consider offers for Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. No agreement with former over new contract at this moment. Davinson Sanchez also for sale. Ange Postecoglou’s squad needs trimming for new season.https://t.co/uRjPGXPTfj — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) June 14, 2023

Hojbjerg, 27, is likely to depart due to concerns over the midfielder’s ability to play free-flowing attacking football (The Sun).

Elsewhere, with Davidson Sanchez putting in several underwhelming performances last season, some of which caused his own fans to mock him, the defender’s future with the Lilywhites is now predictably uncertain.

However, one of the most surprising names on the club’s exit list is Dier. Despite enduring a disappointing campaign last time out, like the majority of Spurs’ squad, Dier, 29, has remained a regular under all of the club’s managers.

Nevertheless, with just 12 months left on his deal and Postecoglou eager to transform the squad, Dier, who has 49 senior England caps to his name, looks set to be one player sacrificed.