Steven Gerrard wants two former Liverpool heroes to play for him in Saudi Arabia

Steven Gerrard looks set to take over at Saudi Arabian side Ettifaq and the former Liverpool star wants two Reds heroes to play for him in the Middle East.

According to Tuttomercato, Gerrard is plotting to sign Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho and Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane this summer as both are out of favour at their current clubs.

The Brazilian’s career has come to a standstill at present and a move to Saudi Arabia could benefit him, although there will likely be interest from Europe and in his native Brazil.

As for Mane, the Senegal star has had a poor season with Bayern Munich but it is something that the forward can still fix. Should he leave the German champions, there will be a lot of interest from Europe’s biggest clubs in the former Liverpool star as only a year ago he was crowned the second-best player in the world at the Ballon d’Or awards.

Steven Gerrard is plotting a move to sign both Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mané at Al-Ettifaq. (Source: Tuttomercato)

With both still being only 31, the pair can certainly still compete in Europe with a decent club, especially Mane.

A move to Saudi Arabia would be a backwards step in their careers but should Gerrard get the two stars, it would be a big deal for Ettifaq.