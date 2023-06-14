Transfer news: PSG’s clear Mbappe stance, Rice Arsenal latest & more from Fabrizio Romano

Hello guys, welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – and why not also check out my EXCLUSIVE column with info on Mbappe, Man Utd targets, and more!

AC Milan

Rafael Leao denies links with PSG: “I’ve never thought of leaving AC Milan, no way. I want to make history here. I already decided my plan to stay at the club even before signing a new long term deal. I never thought of any other club”.

Al Ittihad

Documents were signed yesterday for N’Golo Kante to join Al Ittihad as revealed last week — it’ll be done and sealed soon. Kante’s salary will be around €100m, first part of medical tests already completed. Here we go confirmed, it’s the end of an era at Chelsea.

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka is still prepared to join Bayer Leverkusen once Arsenal will sign a new midfielder. Work in progress for Declan Rice deal, Arsenal remain confident and have been since last week. Bayern always knew that Rice’s preference was to continue in England. Thomas Tuchel is big fan of the player, but a deal was never close to being completed.

Barcelona

Jorge Mendes: “Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barca. He scored three goals in the last two games, you’ve a top top player… he’s gonna be a Ballon d’Or one day — trust me. Ruben Neves deal? Keep calm.”

Jordi Alba is now in active negotiations to join Inter Miami — it’s a concrete possibility. Alba has two proposals from Saudi, he has made no final decision yet. Player will assess his options and decide in the next weeks.

Bayern Munich

Brighton

Chelsea

Fenerbahce

Turkish gem Arda Guler will be now available for just €17.5m this summer – a huge opportunity on the market. Many top clubs are trying to convince the player to join them.

Inter Milan

Inter have reached full agreement to extend Stefan de Vrij’s contract until June 2025. A new two-year deal is set to be signed this Friday.

Edin Dzeko could leave Inter as a free agent in the next days. There aren’t any concrete or advanced talks over new contract at this stage. Fenerbahce and Saudi clubs are keen on signing Dzeko on free transfer.

Manchester City

Any Saudi side keen on signing Riyad Mahrez has been given a clear message from Manchester City: an important fee will be requested. There is nothing final or advanced as things stand.

Manchester United

Jeremie Frimpong remains one to watch this summer as his agent met with Barcelona, Bayern and Man United almost two months ago. The talented Dutch right-back completed the season with nine goals and ten assists. Bayer Leverkusen hope to keep him but they’re aware of interest from big clubs.

Saudi clubs are aware of the verbal agreement at final stages between David de Gea and Manchester United over new deal, but they’re still insisting to tempt the goalkeeper. Man Utd will be in the market for new goalkeeper this summer in any case.

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Renan Lodi’s agent Pablo Miranda: “His return to Braz is almost impossible now, he wants to continue in Europe.”

Nottingham Forest remain interested but not easy deal; Benfica, also among clubs informed.

PSG

Kylian Mbappe statement to AFP. “I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG. The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them.”

Milan Skriniar will officially become a new Paris Saint-Germain player in July after signing pre contract in January. He’ll join on a four-year deal until June 2027.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sign another talent, Cher Ndour from Benfica as free agent. PSG overtaken an English top club in race to sign Ndour as talks are moving fast to the final stages. Ndour, keen on joining PSG as next step.

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on deal to sign Kang-In Lee from Mallorca on permanent move, confirmed. The midfielder already completed his medicals in Paris and his contract will be signed soon.

Rangers

Rangers are set to complete deal to sign Sam Lammers this week — medicals are scheduled on Wednesday. Understand Rangers have also asked for Jonathan Panzo again as new centre back, talks are ongoing — but there are also German and English clubs keen on signing him.

Real Madrid

“Do I say goodbye to you or will I see you in Madrid after the summer?”, question by Radio Marca to Luka Modric amid rumours of a huge proposal from a Saudi club.

Modric’s response: “No… we’ll see each other, we’ll see each other.”

Roma

Evan Ndicka has joined AS Roma on a free transfer – here we go! He’s now on his way to Rome with his agents to sign his contract and undergo a medical. He has agreed a deal until 2028.

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto will be in London later this week in order to advance in negotiations with West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca. Roma will ask for Scamacca on loan as replacement for Tammy Abraham after ACL injury.

Tottenham

Tottenham and Brentford are in discussions over the final fee for David Raya to join Spurs — the goalkeeper wants the move and will not extend his contract with Brentford, he’s been very clear about this. Personal terms are 100% agreed with Spurs, but it’s down to the clubs to reach an agreement.

West Ham

