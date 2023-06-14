Video: Donyell Malen puts Netherlands ahead in Nations League semi-final with tidy finish

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

The Netherlands have taken the lead in their UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Croatia thanks to a lovely finish from Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen.

The Croatians have been the better of the two teams during the opening 30 minutes but it was the hosts that broke the deadlock against the run of play.

Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer found Malen free in space just inside of the Croatia box and the Dortmund star produced a tidy finish to make it 1-0 – continuing his great form throughout the second half of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United ready to move on from Harry Kane as deal not advancing
Man United have £40m bid rejected for Premier League star but remain confident
Leeds striker set to leave the club just few months after joining
More Stories Donyell Malen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.