Video: Donyell Malen puts Netherlands ahead in Nations League semi-final with tidy finish

The Netherlands have taken the lead in their UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Croatia thanks to a lovely finish from Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen.

The Croatians have been the better of the two teams during the opening 30 minutes but it was the hosts that broke the deadlock against the run of play.

Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer found Malen free in space just inside of the Croatia box and the Dortmund star produced a tidy finish to make it 1-0 – continuing his great form throughout the second half of the season.

Wonderfully worked goal ??? The Netherlands score the opener through Donyell Malen ?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/t6GiMBOh4I — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 14, 2023